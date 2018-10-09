Waterspout twists over Chesapeake Bay

More
A waterspout spins over the Chesapeake Bay, causing minor tree damage in the area.
0:32 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waterspout twists over Chesapeake Bay
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57716835,"title":"Waterspout twists over Chesapeake Bay","duration":"0:32","description":"A waterspout spins over the Chesapeake Bay, causing minor tree damage in the area.","url":"/US/video/waterspout-twists-chesapeake-bay-57716835","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.