Wife of Christopher Dunn unpacks hearing, potential of husband's release

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Kira Dunn, wife of Christopher Dunn, who was convicted in 1991 of a murder a judge says he did not commit, about a hearing that could determine if he goes free.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live