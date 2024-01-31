Wife of Sen. Joe Manchin injured in car crash

Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, was injured in a car crash in Birmingham, Alabama, amid a police pursuit.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live