Transcript for Witness felt 'helpless,' says San Jose shooting was targeted

And we're learning more about that deadly mass shooting and the nine victims killed in a transportation facility in San Jose California authorities say the gunman who worked at the facility. Use two pistols and had eleven magazines of ammunition and that he took his own life. When confronted by police surveillance video shows the suspect leaving his house for the last time moments before it erupted into flames. Now investigators are looking for a motive. As we're hearing more from the witnesses and their loved ones ABC's Caylee heart tongue joins me live from that bta facility in San Jose with the latest. I Caylee we're hearing from one of the witnesses who was in the building. When that shooting started what does he have to say. Hello Diana we've heard officials here praised the quick response of law enforcement here saying that they save lives. But this morning we're starting to hear about the traumatic experiences. Of the victims. I'm sorry of of their employees here who survived this mass shooting Kirk Burley is one of them he's a longtime employee here at the transportation authority. He described his experience yesterday morning. I just. I felt so helpless so. Utterly. Hopeless. To be there while this was going on it not been able to do. And it did torme yeah. It's. Maintenance didn't change in my life forever it was just. I had him mission to do I had to go see. If I could helping him but he saved anybody you're doing anything. And then what in realization and everybody was gone there. You it was. Just walk away. She is still you hear that experience Diane and this was absolutely traumatic for people just like Kirk hurtling. Her burly being someone who knew the shooter eight he says he believes that. The death this Rampage was targeted because he says he knows. That this shooter ways. Shooting one person and passing up another that process of seeing him move through two buildings in this massive complex behind me. Led curb early to believe that this gunman was targeting his victims. And Caylee what do we know about those victims so far. Diane nine men who were all employees here at the transportation authority. At a range in age from 29 to 63. The war. Worse still trying to learn more about who these men were what their relationship was to shooter but more what we learned from Kirk hurtling was that. This was a workplace this was an environment where he says. Some coworkers could be brutal to each other. Government employees here who he says could be frustrated. Try to responsibilities and tasks they'll have to take on dated day and but I think as we learn more about who these individuals were in. What their relationship was the shooter if this was in fact a targeted attack in the way that this one employee believes it was. This picture will become much clear what led the shooter to snap. And the so cute nor have you heard from officials there in terms of the status of the investigation. Get die in this is an active crime scene today we will have ATF and FBI and local agencies. On the scene here is a say they are going to comb through every crevice. Of this incredibly large facility looking for clues yesterday the focus was on the bomb squad really doing the most. Canine team detected what they believed work. Where explosive components not so much explosive devices assembled but the components you need to put a device together in the suspects locker. Here at the facility so now it's the process of looking for clues again this suspect within an area of this facility. That was secure so he moved through. One building into another covered a lot of ground in a very short amount of time. As we said so meantime say the quick response of law enforcement here really save lives because they were running from. The air offices just across the street here into this active shooter situation. And as officials have said this this could have been much worse and Caylee I didn't know while this is all happening there was also a fire happening at the suspect's home sewing away. Authorities were diverted there to respond to both of those scenes so what's happening with the investigation at his house right now. Yet it was so much for authorities here to juggle yesterday morning to the point that at first it wasn't clear. They could these two incidents. Were related in any way and it now the working theory that we're hearing from authorities here Diane is that perhaps. The suspect had a device of some sort. To set that house on fire after he'd left to coordinated with the shooting because. What's interesting to hear that the 911 calls that came in for the shooting here came in at 634. And then the first time on one calls for the house fire. We're until 630 setting and sent out ten miles from this year's house to this facility. All of this transpiring in a matter of minutes both of those calls coming in as well as the line for Smith's quick response. They tell me it was it was a matter of just minutes between that first and one call coming in. And then authorities arriving on the scene coming. In contact with the suspect no gunfire exchanged between them because as soon as the suspect realize law enforcement was very turned the gun on himself. So as for an investigation at the suspect's house again it's another opportunity to look for clues to look for evidence to try to understand why this happened. The shares this morning telling me they haven't found any sort of manifesto or any letter that was left behind. To help explain why but. They are looking. To every detail to try to understand better and and I can really hard tongue in San Jose thank you.

