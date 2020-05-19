Woman wears sterilized hippo costume to hug her mother at nursing home

A Virginia woman in a nursing home received a surprise visit from her daughter, who wore a hippo costume to protect her amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:26 | 05/19/20

{"duration":"0:26","description":"A Virginia woman in a nursing home received a surprise visit from her daughter, who wore a hippo costume to protect her amid the coronavirus pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70756336","title":"Woman wears sterilized hippo costume to hug her mother at nursing home","url":"/US/video/woman-wears-sterilized-hippo-costume-hug-mother-nursing-70756336"}