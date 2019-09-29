Transcript for New York City police officer killed in the Bronx

Now 756 we are staying on top of breaking news very sad news here in the city in the Bronson NYPD officers shot and killed. During a struggle with the suspect this happened overnight Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco joins us live from Jacobi medical center with the very latest Diana. 33 year old officer Brian mull Keane was pronounced dead here during surgery edge Kobe medical center early this morning. After a police chase and of violent struggle with the suspect in which he was shot. Right now I'd like to take you some live pictures of the scene is the police investigation. Here in the Bronx continues this morning just after midnight inside the 47 precinct. At Eden long houses at east 229 in Laconia avenue officer mull Keenan was on patrol with three other officers according to police when they saw a suspicious person. And tried to question that person 27 year old suspect and ran. That's when there was a struggle an officer mall teen was shot several times. Police say officer mole keen to but then fired a five shot it shots it's still not clear. Who fired that weapon the suspect was also shot by an suing officers. A 32 caliber revolver was recovered the suspect. Was pronounced dead at the scene officer mulch he is survived by his parents a sister and a girlfriend who is also an NYPD officer. 11 the Bronx this morning on Diana channel seven eyewitness.

