Beloved bat dog retires

Layla has retrieved her final bat for Minor League Baseball team the Clearwater Threshers after six seasons, passing the torch to a new generation. ABC News’ Danny New reports.

July 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live