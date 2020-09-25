-
Now Playing: Heartbreaking Video Shows Malnourished Children of Syria
-
Now Playing: Melanie McGuire says ‘it's a coincidence’ she bought gun before husband disappeared
-
Now Playing: Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1st woman to lie in state
-
Now Playing: FDA issues warning as 'Benadryl Challenge' goes viral on social media
-
Now Playing: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton and Jack Johnson perform ‘Colors’
-
Now Playing: Celebrating America’s small farms for Farm Aid
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on fall style and comfort
-
Now Playing: How to get around long wait times for furniture deliveries
-
Now Playing: Podcasters push innocence of ‘Suitcase Killer’ Melanie McGuire
-
Now Playing: Officer tases, arrests woman for not wearing a mask at football game
-
Now Playing: 3 injured after small plane collision in Texas
-
Now Playing: Protests grow after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
-
Now Playing: Experts on how Breonna Taylor’s case may affect future police shooting cases: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor’s family hopes FBI investigation will bring justice: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Cities brace for more protests following Breonna Taylor decision
-
Now Playing: BLM co-founder: ‘Sometimes you have to be bold and courageous with what you ask for’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Police immunity
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 24, 2020