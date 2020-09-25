Transcript for Black licorice death

This morning a new warning about a popular candy after one man's affinity for black licorice may have cost him his life remember. Large amounts of black and accretion one time according to doctors in Massachusetts a construction worker who eight bags of licorice every day. Suddenly collapsed at a restaurant and died the cause an imbalance in nutrient levels. We Christmas consumed in large quantities can be sued really low potassium level which can lead to heart rhythm problems. And lead to cardiac arrest as in the. Case weeks before his death doctors say the 54 year old switched from red licorice to black. The deadly difference came down to a compound called bliss horizon a sweetener used only for black click Irish. Doctors acknowledge this man's death is an extreme case. But doctor Neil would Tolle who treated the man at the hospital says for some people even small amounts of the candy can add up over time. Even conceive in smaller quantities. Licorice can lead to slight increases in your blood pressure. Which if you have underlying high blood pressure heart failure or heart rhythm problems can lead to long term heart problems. As a rise in can also be found in some tees Beers in other soft candy. The maker of the popular it was there's licorice tells ABC news all of our products are safe to eat and formulated in full compliance with FDA regulations. All foods including confectionery should be enjoyed moderation and is part of the complete and balanced diet. The exact amount of this compound isn't disclosed on packaging but FDA officials warn eagle as little as two ounces of black recourse every day for two weeks. Can cause heart rhythm problems.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.