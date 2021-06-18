24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Cancer survivor set to make history tonight

Hayley Arcenaux is set to become the youngest American in space. She spoke with ABC News' Will Ganss.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live