Transcript for Cardi B files for divorce

Less than two months ago it seemed like Carty be an offset were doing fine. But despite the answer Graham post news coming overnight that Carty has filed for divorce from her husband of three years. According to court documents filed in an Atlanta Georgia courthouse Carty claims the marriage is quote you retrieval league broke in. And quote there are no prospects for a reconciliation. The news comes after repeated rumors that offsets infidelity and an on and off again relationships Carty opening up on social media back in 2018 about their struggles. We and I love for each other but I. This is have you been working out into this foot long time and it's still bicycle is his I think as we grew out of love. I'm glad we're in not together anymore. Just this year Carty telling vogue quote when me and my husband got into our issues you know he cheated and everything. And I decided to stay with him and work together with him. A lot of women felt disappointed in me but it's real life. The 27 year old walked rapper and that's when he year old meet those rapper celebrated their daughter called your second birthday in July. Carty sharing this video dancing with offset calling him my TV in the caption. The court documents obtained by ABC indicate to Carty is asking the court to grant her primarily legal and physical custody of culture. All of this only a few days after -- be shared this message on her aides to grant her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time adding. It's time. The timing of that post obviously a little suspect Carty is asking for child support from offset. And hopes the divorce quote will be settled by agreement of the parties. Cutting off sets first hearing is scheduled for November 4 there in Atlanta guys. And you know this. Lit up social media by storm a lot of people have been speculating that. This is gonna hop then and there have been rumors surrounding their relationship but one thing a lot more pointing out is. Usually several percent they're going to issues just like the rest of us and when she. Wrote stop weeks she don't wanna stop she'll want to continue wasting her time. I think not what resonated with patented. No the right time to move line. And that's it looks like she decided that this was that. Moments she's an honest person which is one of many reasons people love her so much and so we do which. Earn offset the best.

