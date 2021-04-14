Transcript for Dozens arrested on 3rd night of protests following death of Daunte Wright

Another night of unrest in Brooklyn center Minnesota where crowds once again gather past curfew. Protesting the death of Donte' right the twenty year old unarmed black man killed by police during a traffic stop. Some demonstrators used the line of umbrellas to shield themselves as police firefly Spain's. The protests coming hours before an expected announcement today on possible charges for write stat according to our Minneapolis station KS TP the county attorney's office is planning on charging former police officer Kim potter to date the extent of the charges unclear rights loved ones including the mother of his two year old son. Are demanding a murder charge. Millions are and he I didn't like justice. For my son that's just not a big big. Officer potter shot and co write Sunday while trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Records show right failed to appear in court on charges of possessing a firearm without a permit and ready and away from law enforcement. Body camera video shoot right trying to get back into his cards during the Iraq. Officer potter is heard yelling. Fired for John. Officials call the shooting an accidental discharge Tuesday that we secure veteran tried to quit. Writing I believe it is in the best interest of the community that apartment my fellow officers if I resign immediately but the mayor says he is not accepted partners resignation amid outcry from local leaders who say she should be fired. Because the resignation could allow her to collect a pension. Police chief Tim Gannon has also resigned after being criticized for the department's response. The City Council passed a resolution Monday effectively relieving gan and of his duties. We're we're hoping that we're turning over a new leaf. Now the mayor is now promising changes at the police department. Where according to a recent survey 87% of the force was white. In a city were only 38% of the residents are white and the mayor says none of the city's police officers actually lives in Brooklyn center. As for rights and we'd be expressed grief and anger Tuesday demanding accountability. It wet the lightening. They might look great deal. That beautiful baby. If not the lives and I don't let's say. Senator. Peaceful protests during the day but it was a violent night with some throwing bricks and bottles at officers around sixty people were arrested overnight.

