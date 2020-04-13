Transcript for When can the economy reopen?

Now to your questions about the krona virus everyone wants to know when the economy can reopen doctor Anthony county is urging a slow return to normal. Earlier I spoke adopt a look but tell about the changes we need to make first. I think the way we actually. About this is in phases and fees one being slowing the spread of Iraq right now. Phase two really being reopening or to have testing and a serial bus but here's the thing even on we have that strategic reopening that isn't. Opening everything at once. That's looking at schools universities. Essential businesses and looking to see how can reopen and how can still maintain physical distancing in those vicinity is. Can the nation the public is using masks Dewey Hanson test for everyone and it. Probably topped the list of importance is where our hospitals be able to handle reopening we can't any shortages heater and equipment staffing more dads. Doctor Patel the New York Times reports a number of health and government officials wanted to impose social distancing back in February but it was push back from the White House. President trump has called the report false taking the politics out of it just looking at the response how much what social distancing. That early on had. Made I think it's common sense to you need to they get it we would all just completely. Social distance and stay at home and generated lives could have been saved and that's something that we all humbly say we underestimated. Did it real impact of this virus in doctor crouch admitted himself in saying that as a purely health and scientific. Recommendation that he had a lot of other actors in saint take into account and none of us really know. What happened in those meetings and there was no you know how the economy would have played incidents in what people have followed. But I do think that we got us a little earlier we listening. But how come people have been home for weeks many have been able to get out at least once today for exercise so many others want to. They are going stir crazy inside but they also of major questions like is it safe to go outside and exercise. We have to make sure that what we're doing is responsible. So you must go outside we've already made a recommendation about wearing a mask. You have to still meet make sure that mass is not replaced the the physical distancing and using common sense and you know if you're gonna go outside and work out somewhere. That's if you do in an isolated place. Don't go to a public workshop plays for your shoulder to shoulder people because remember it is yet no symptoms you can so. Absolutely be spreading this everyone around you. Our thanks to doctor Patel the CDC says you can exercise outside just keep your social distance.

