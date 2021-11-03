Transcript for New fallout from Meghan and Harry interview

Tense debate over royalty brace and mental health showing no signs of flooding up across the UK. And the rest of the world following mega and Harry's explosive interview and a feud is intensifying. Between the dutchess and British broadcaster piers Morgan. ABC's in graffiti has new details. This morning Dutch is making Markel fighting back filing a complaint with the British network I TV over comments made by its now former host piers Morgan. Who said he doesn't believe any of Marcos claims including that the royal family refused to provide her mental health assistance I'm prepared to be proven wrong moment SI TV's royal editor writing in part they can raise concerns about how piers Morgan's words affect the issue of mental health and what might due to others contemplating suicide. Morgan walked off the set after a co hosts criticized his remarks which were the subject of more than 41000. Viewer complaints. But this morning no apologies from Morgan. I believe in freedom of speech. I believe in the right seat be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe mega Malcolm presents body that writes. I don't believe almost anything that comes out of a mouth. In your interview with Oprah Markell said she was suicidal before moving to the US ice and wanna be alive anymore. And that was a very. Clear. And real. And frightening. Constant thought. And then this revelation from Harry did you tell other people in the family I need to get help for her we need help from our. That's just north conversation. Would be out while I'm. I guess I was ashamed of him it's against them but one Markel went to bucking ham palace HR she says no help was offered. And I remember this conversation like it was yesterday because. They said. My heart goes out to you because I see. How bad it is but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution. And now Megan's friend coming to her defense claiming she has evidence I know that the family and staff were well aware of the expense isn't it and though their recollections. May need very ours don't. Because we lived through it with them. And there and many emails and texts. But this morning there's word the palace did seem to prioritize helping Markel before her marriage to Harry. The Daily Mail now cooled in sources saying the palace provided Markel with the queen's most senior staff to serve as mentors. In Oprah interview both Harry and meg and say that racism played no role in the way the British press covered Megan. And now the head of a British media industry group who initially refuted that claim has resigned. As more journalists of color call for racism to be addressed in the British press. Kenneth Mona all right thank you Andrea for GE.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.