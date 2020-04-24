-
Now Playing: Atlanta mayor reacts to Georgia reopening businesses
-
Now Playing: Georgia businesses reopen amid coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Debate over when to lift coronavirus restrictions
-
Now Playing: Get into spring cleaning with the best bargains on home items
-
Now Playing: Amanda Kloots gives update on husband Nick Cordero’s condition
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World Resort names newborn baby porcupine
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Teddy
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on Uwila Warrior underwear and camisoles
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor says he was denied from donating plasma for being gay
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll will reach 50,000 Friday
-
Now Playing: New struggle as jobless numbers surge
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek of 'The Last Dance'
-
Now Playing: Animals from ‘Tiger King’ take care amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: NFL draft highlights from football's big night
-
Now Playing: Large-scale antibody tests reveal new data on coronavirus
-
Now Playing: New warning issued over cleaning supply usage
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn of scams during unemployment crisis