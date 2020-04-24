Transcript for Some Georgia businesses reopen Friday

This morning it gins tattoo parlors and bowling alleys in Georgia opening their doors for the first time in weeks. We're setting down here's an between the other lanes. Close it eats here group the news and eat. The State's governor easing corona virus restrictions beginning today getting businesses to the green light to reopen don't even let people inside the building anymore. But the reaction from small business owners is next for putting you know people over profit at the end of the day some say they aren't taking any chances. I just went no I feel comfortable if anything ever happens any of my clients. Because it came to my salon. While others say they are eager to see three get back to business. We do not use bar or not. There are around the arcade. I wasn't happy with Brian camp spots. Beauty tourists had to. Parlors. No. Even president trump who is encouraging states to ease restrictions is calling out Georgia's governor for opening up too much too soon I said. You do would you think is best. But if you ask me in my happy about it I'm not happy about it safety recommendations during the pandemic are constantly teen G. Just yesterday one study said states like Texas and South Carolina could begin to reopen by June 1. But 24 hours later distancing measures should stay in place for at least another six and a half weeks but already people. And Georgia is not alone in its quest to reopen salons in Oklahoma already have full schedules beginning today. While Tennessee promises to lift restrictions by Thursday. Everybody needs to go back to work everybody wants to go back to work. And in Texas restrictions may still be in place but some businesses say they can't speak closed another day. We have still been. We have to survive and that's what we're doing. The NAACP. Calling on Georgia granted to finally got under me teen shelter increased orders. The overall cope in nineteen death retort it's for her sex. But for black tackled an anti patients more than 90%. Can't Mona mangan think you.

