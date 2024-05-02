Heath care cyberattack fallout

UnitedHealth’s CEO says the company paid a $22 million ransom to hackers who compromised data, possibly affecting 1 out of 3 Americans. ABC News' Perry Russom reports how the hackers did it.

May 2, 2024

