Transcript for Hillary Clinton says “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders

We turn now to Hillary Clinton taking aim at Bernie Sanders with only twelve days to go until the Iowa Caucuses that there was. Cortes say nobody likes Sanders and now there's new fallout with one presidential candidate urging Clinton to quote. Grow up. This morning former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is responding to the uproar after offering what she calls her authentic unvarnished views. We want to make good. Well then you're getting it in the arena. In a documentary for Hulu Clinton takes aim at her former rival Bernie Sanders saying he was in congress for years he had once senator support him. Nobody likes them nobody wants to work with them he got nothing done. And during a new interview with the Hollywood reporter Clinton doubled down saying she stands by that statement. Sanders was asked about the comment while in Washington for the impeachment trial on a good day my wife. What's so let's let's community. Secretary Clinton is entitled through. Him or point of view. A large drug Tuesday. Is to focus on impeachment trial wiping the secretary is still talking about points sixteen that is a good question and ask them. The controversy comes days after sanders' face off with senator Elizabeth Warren on the debate stage over her claim that Sanders told her a woman can't win the White House in 20/20. Why. I. This morning the web site Politico reports Sanders staff has been asked to stay quiet about Clinton's comments. The supporters come out in full force on line slamming Clinton with the hash tag I like Bernie. And when asked this you'll support Sanders if he becomes the nominee Clinton said I'm not going to go there yet. But last night Clinton appeared to back down tweeting the number one priority for a country a world is retiring trop. And as I always have I will do whatever I can't to support our nominee. Congresswoman and presidential candidate told C Gabbard addressed the controversy last night. Urging Hillary Clinton took quote grow up saying this isn't high school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.