-
Now Playing: Nurses and therapist rescue infants from Dorian's path with 'mini ICU on wheels'
-
Now Playing: Nurse saves driver after he crashes into her home
-
Now Playing: Houston nurse adopts preemie baby she helped deliver
-
Now Playing: Brad Meltzer talks his new book 'I Am Walt Disney'
-
Now Playing: Make Your Monday: Mom of 5 surprised on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to keep your kids safe when they play multiplayer games
-
Now Playing: Stephen King’s ‘It: Chapter Two’ scares up massive box office haul
-
Now Playing: Boy who helped Dorian survivors going to Disney
-
Now Playing: The peace kings master the art of yoga, mindfulness and meditation
-
Now Playing: Miz Cracker is the feminist drag queen women need
-
Now Playing: Little girl belting Morgan Wallen’s songs has country fans overjoyed
-
Now Playing: Dog cries alongside toddler, and then knows how to cheer him up
-
Now Playing: Model Hunter McGrady shares style advice to celebrate your curves
-
Now Playing: September is the new January for fitness
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall discusses her new talk show on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Woman who gave her kidney to her neighbor is inspiring others
-
Now Playing: Is 'Mommy Juice' culture hurting moms?
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new dating service
-
Now Playing: Couple taking in daughter's middle school friend leads to family of six
-
Now Playing: Simple school lunches with chef Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters