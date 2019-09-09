Transcript for Houston nurse adopts preemie baby she helped deliver

I know I wanted to be a mother never in Iowa this things that I ever think I was going to adopt Claire mills calls it God's plan. Little Jackson Jude was meant to be in her arms all along my second week at Methodist downtown. And I was called to this emergency C section back in May Jackson's biological mother was having complications. Clear was called an. And the moment she'd locked eyes with that three pound ten ounce creamy merely had to spy on instant connection and he'd just don't very familiar to rule I prefer to have known him it was a very odd steely and says she couldn't shake it. Soon after she found out that Jackson's parents would be putting up for adoption. Claire knew this was not a coincidence I this volume is meant to be. So that really made it real for meals like oh wow everyone involved has been very supportive including clears mother. Who has more than happy to care for her soon to be grand baby. Claire says. It is also surreal just tens. Erie at the same time begins yes on 25 and single I just thought my new home. Sews like this is certainly is not the plan for me like this is not high we're saw my future. Jackson Jude has made a lot of progress since he was born. And and just a few short months his future family already next imagine their lives without their tiny gift. I mean I know it's meant to be. So. I know I know everything's gonna work out with foods do my damn what an ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

