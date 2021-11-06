Transcript for Justice delayed

This morning new questions as to why a Missouri man behind bars for more than forty years is still in prison for a crime prosecutors acknowledge he did not commit. I think I've been destroyed. 62 year old Kevin Strickland told ABC's Lindsay Davis he's always maintained his innocents in the Kansas City triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. Two other men who pleaded guilty also insist is Strickland was not involved. And a lone witness recanted her story. So last month the state prosecutor's office of firm mr. Clinton's innocence and is fighting for his immediate release a process now plagued with frustration. This is. Well the right thing it is getting mr. Strickland. Missouri's governor just last week announced the names of 36 people in the state being granted pardons. But Strickland wasn't on the lest. It's definitely those cases but I don't believe definition image problems were. He jumped in front line. The State Supreme Court has also denied a petition to free Strickland with out giving a reason. So now we've gotten to this point I'm just curious why mr. Strickland is still behind bars. That's a hard reality. Aaron. Day the only day I can tell you not act and slightly in defense of this system is that he believes in finality. More than a dozen state lawmakers are now calling on the governor to pardon Strickland that you only wanna be. Pardon or exonerated that a commutation of your sentence would not be enough wise. I don't know. I'm not this kind of saying I did it but we you feel like a third in the attack no I didn't do it. No. Not wipe it all. If exonerated Strickland will be one of the longest wrongful imprisonment in US history. But he won't be eligible for state compensation. Missouri only compensates inmates who are exonerated through DNA evidence. Mona and her. Andrea thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.