Major Nor’easter slams the East Coast

New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency as the first Nor&rsquo;easter of the season takes aim. ABC News&rsquo; Mona Kosar Abdi has the latest details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live