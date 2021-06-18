24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Melania Trump dismisses claims in new tell-all book

The former first lady has denied a number of claims made by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. ABC News&rsquo; Mona Kosar Abdi has the details.

