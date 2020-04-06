Transcript for The nation's youth speak out

It doesn't matter. Who you are away age you are you can create different and I wanna so while these young people because it's our future and we have to fight the way. And if no one else will I definitely. Leaving millions just sixteen years old are responsible for this peaceful protest in her Norman Oklahoma community. Sided. Enhanced again. But I just massive I direct misses the 100 followers that I did and from there they kept staring and staring and staring. Young people inspiring their elders including the mayor. Yeah and. And this moment with the Norman police Sargent. Larry. They walked. Students across the country stepping up and and speaking out some joining online virtual forums to Foster conversation. How can I. I eat better and in the supporting this time is in and being there at you and Helm then two other people like you. Because it's different when it comes from the white African or African black person so. Wisdom found in the younger members of our communities my name is killed Reilly I'm nineteen years old and my name is Xavier brown from nineteen years old. These childhood friends now freshman at. Howard and UCLA organizing a demonstration in Oakland California. Also using social media we set up the guidelines that we and one. Saloon and destroy things that just wasn't we're trying to do then acting that attracted obviously attracted a bigger crowd has yet. Younger people and also older people when asked to describe this movement all say three words. Revolution of youths. It. I feel for revolution of blessings. It kills high school principal says she still proud of him now and so are we love them love the youth. Love those kids thanks well projected. Gas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.