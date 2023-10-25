Pilot charged with trying to shut off plane engines mid-flight

The off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot reportedly told investigators he had used psychedelic mushrooms prior to the incident. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has the new details.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live