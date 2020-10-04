Transcript for Preparing for Easter amid the pandemic

This weekend congregations ready to celebrate Easter will have to do the unthinkable. Stay home. But to keep serving god in the parishioners. Churches are resorting to an orthodox new methods for drive through confessional like this one in Alabama. To pastors across the country moving services online just have to imagine that the people out there and so. We do our best to just put forth the same service that we've always do it's all to prevent the spread of Kobe nineteen but not every church is on board. They're trying to take down our great nation. Not shutting the doors to the church but we will not let. In Louisiana Kobe nineteen hot spot pastor Tony spells says the right to a symbol is god giving. In even though he's faced charges for defying orders he continues to hold gatherings. I'm more concerned. With not have space. Rather than you here. And this morning a new legal battle in Kansas pitting church first to state I am not trying to suppress religion. I'm just trying to save kansans lives this week and governor lord Kelly issued an executive order restricting the size of religious services. Three of the State's large is virus outbreaks have been linked to church gatherings. But Republican lawmakers overturned that executive order claiming it impedes on religious rights. They just do hot want the government to tell them that they can't participate in a religious function as shockingly. Irresponsible decision. That will put every Kansas life at risk. The governor now suing to uphold her executive order. Taking the issue to the State Supreme Court all of this as Kansas reports its highest number of cove in nineteen cases. A 146. So far. Yes so governor Kelly went on to say he has a widespread support for faith leaders across the state she blames his dispute on politics. Not fake. Can't Mona.

