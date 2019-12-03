Transcript for Rock thrown from overpass kills a young mother

We turn out to a tragedy on the highway where young mother Texas has been killed by a rock that crashed through a windshield police at the rock was thrown from an overpass and now we're hearing from her boyfriend who was driving at the time. This morning a manhunt is under way up for homicide and a Texas highway at no lawyers and just. Something just stretched through the window police near Waco CO rocks smashed records wind chill after so went through it off an overpass. The rock hit and kill Q a Flores sitting in the passenger seat. Where were for an Chris Rodriguez was driving. It was allowed impact almost like an explosion that went off in a car I didn't know what it was when a little tomorrow right. Hand I see Caylee just laying there. With no response or rises three children were in the backseat. It wants to worry as Rodriguez cool non when one for dimmed Lucy something can go through this experience. It's. It's something you don't for an yet. Another may have pulled over and hoped Rodriguez perform CPR. He was helping me do my accounts for CPR. One. What apple Taylor of the car and later down I was guilty guard and he was helped me stay calm. Through all this but ingenious thing. Police say they have no suspects or motive for crime they admit is difficult to solve an arrest was never made and a similar case in Tennessee last year. One of 54 year old man died Jefferson went through a piece of concrete from a bridge onto his car and a 20185. Teenagers and Michigan like guilty. After throwing rocks from an overpass killing a passenger below. Police in Texas are now hoping for break in this most recent case and justice for grieving family. Soon as they're of that and no one deserves that an innocent person and then Monday. His sister to do that since this. The FBI has now joined the investigation that no one else was injured and that car.

