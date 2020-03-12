Transcript for Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

And while it's. The 88 annual tree lighting in Rockefeller Center kicking off the holiday season but this year not a creature was stirring in New York City. Marking a break from tradition. No spectators huddling together to sing along with Tori Kelly under the tree. Special indeed a majority of performers social distancing in a big way. Kelly Clarkson joined from Los Angeles. Dolly from Nashville. And to make sure no Christmas crowds attempted to rock around the Christmas tree after the big reveal. Lights stayed on for a mere thirty minutes on Wednesday. Eat a normal year to 750000. Visitors a day come to check out to treat but at. As we ultimately it's funny as anything but normal this year visitors will have to stand that you are potentially. A third school waiting list when it's their time they can enter in groups about the four games. Itching for a fight to an extent a quick fix it ticket video. But even though a visit to the treat might look a little different this year one thing ain't missing for more than eight decades the tree at Rockefeller Center has stood as a beacon of hope. For New Yorkers and beyond the first street put up in 1931 during the Great Depression construction workers pulling what ever money they had. To buy a balsam fir and decorated with tin cans and handmade garlic now all these years later the trees a little bigger and brighter. The remains a symbol of hope. All the same. The special. When he's when it. This year street it's a 75 foot tall Norway spruce it's 45 feet wide and weighs eleven tons and that's a lot of traded taken in only five minutes. But it's more time at Rockefeller Center than visitors will spend in Times Square. On New Year's Eve the annual ball drop is going totally virtual this year meaning no guests at all you guys. You know what I'm still in the spirit well I'm still in the sphere you got that beautiful image behind you there I am feeling festive this morning. The infantry and armor and we're talking crops saying that it looked a little skinny ass canned food dollar AA at. The bill cut join me. Hey you know what that tree fed and not look at me now how I got my we I'm looking good at. And then after willow claimed they got to we've been with since the you know let you you're.

