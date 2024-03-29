Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 years

Experts said the former "king of crypto" could end up serving as little as 12 years in prison with good behavior and by completing rehab programs. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

March 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live