Transcript for 'Start Here': University of Maryland fires head football coach

I'm breaking overnight the University of Maryland head football coach is out of the John just a day after the school cleared him. To return to the sideline. It all stems from the death of an offensive lineman in May and the outrage around campus in the state that the head coach might have been on the sidelines this weekend ABC's Brad milky has more Brad. Yes this was a terrible story it really does seem to get darker and darker first you're young man died after suffering heatstroke at a practice. Many had players start coming forward and saying. This whole place is toxic a report from ESPN quoted unnamed players sing coaches would belittled them threaten them push them past the line. One student athlete was allegedly mocked after he passed out from a drill and the school concluded there were abuses but no toxic culture. And that the coast DJ Durkin was being unfairly blames so. They reinstated him. When I spoke to the reporter who broke this story item written Burke from our partners at ESPN. He told me. Maryland was outraged. There was a lot of criticism from politicians from a Maryland governor Larry Hogan put out two separate statement saying the board need to reconsider its decision the student government president. It's only that they were staff as scheduled there rally on justice for Jordan and to protest the return. A DJ Durkin a re going to be protests at Saturday's game. Against Michigan State's is certainly tremendous backlash and ultimately Wallace low in in conjunction with. Others at the University of Maryland College Park decided that they could not continue with Durkin as the coat and DJ Durkin. And the strength and conditioning coach Rick court have both denied fostering a toxic atmosphere or pushing players past a line physically. We will have a lot more on the fallout at Maryland live this morning and start here chicken and apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. Candace Lindsay and Brett look forward to hearing that.

