Transcript for Super Bowl 101

Welcome to your super bull 55 crash course. First things first if you didn't get invited to a party it's not just do you. We want our fans to be safe. He need to be Smart. They need to Wear their PP they need to peace gathering in small groups were all gonna enjoy the Super Bowl different this year. In fact 72% of Americans say they are unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year. Watch the Super Bowl and TV in your house as difficult as that is at least this time around. Just lay low and cool it. Tom Brady is headed back to the big game for the tenth time this year but it's his first time in Tampa today. So it's good bill a lot of preparation this whole time has been really hardcore prepped. And now we ultimately have to be copied in what we're doing and caught there and get the job done. The 43 year old won six Super Bowl games with New England. But now pats fans are feeling we can greeted about their for the favorite play at maintaining goat status with another team. And meanwhile the chiefs are looking to pick up their second championship title in as many years under QB Patrick no holds. Who was in Kidder guardian when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. Favorable 55 is being played in top a day and he Tampa Bay the first time ever that a team we'll have a home field advantage. And halftime show performer the weekend. May not ever touch that field at all rumor has it he built a staged in this Dan. It's for the safety. The players and the workers we kind of built the stage with in the stadium were also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before. Like this shades. Peyton Manning ease the only starting quarterback who has won a Super Bowl title with two different teams that could all change this weekend. If Tom Brady takes on his seventh title this time with him the day well Mona and are given our predictions for the Super Bowl and into the next half hour what's yours. My prediction is that the weekend kills an out of your career scorer and other top Brady some Brady on the Brady market for the box what the score well car thirty. The thirty hour delay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.