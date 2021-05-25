Transcript for Texas woman enters zoo enclosure to feed monkeys

We turn now to the woman caught entering the monkey exhibit is Texas do. So she could feed the monkeys she dosed the zoo director calling the woman quote stupid am lucky here's ABC's my endeavors in. This morning a Texas woman could face criminal charges after jumping into this month he habitat. At the El Paso zoo. Lucy ray was seen trespassing into the exhibit feeding the endangered monk who needs in the living and Sunday. These are prime mates we're talking about here so they can do subsist substantial damage to you there are certain that they look they may be small monkeys they're extremely strong make it take you to the ground they wanted to. You keeper saved rate for herself. And the monkeys in danger its is the latest case of people interfering with animals at zoos across the country. It now. It and leader. Let me all. But it. In March these father was arrested after taking his daughter. Into the elephant exhibit at the scene he will do. Police say he was trying to snap a photo an elephant began to charge and this woman with clot in the arm by a jaguar. After crossing over the interior at a zoo in in Arizona and 2019. All to take as stealthy five years ago in Cincinnati these 400 in fifty pound gorilla was shot by a zoo employee. After a three year old fully fell into the enclosure. The guerrilla dragging the child appearing confused by the commotion. The boy survived and the incident led to new taller barriers being installed fortifications that are now being considered at the zoo in El Paso. It takes years to build trust with these animals. And for someone to come in their effort by minister of video artists they were never. Just ruined years of work. Yeah do is also considering installing new cameras the woman who tracks hacks into anarchy it's. Now been fired from her job at a locker as you please those possible criminal charges. And there aren't. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.