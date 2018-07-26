Trump and the EU agree to hold off on new tariffs

More
The president is headed to Iowa, where farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:22 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump and the EU agree to hold off on new tariffs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56832871,"title":"Trump and the EU agree to hold off on new tariffs ","duration":"2:22","description":"The president is headed to Iowa, where farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. ABC News' Janai Norman reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/trump-eu-agree-hold-off-tariffs-56832871","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.