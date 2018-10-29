Vigil held for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting

Thousands showed up at Pittsburgh's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to grieve, offer comfort and stand up against anti-Semitism.
1:11 | 10/29/18

Transcript for Vigil held for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting
Tonight's vigil attracted mourners from the Jewish community and beyond. Thousands showed up at Pittsburgh soldiers and sailors memorial hall despite the porn rain. There were there to grief and comfort each other and stand up to anti semitism. When violence came to Christians sanctuaries. You stood with us. And today. With our whole hearts. We stand with you. We will dry it anti semitism in the eighth of any people back to the basement. On your computer in a wave from the open this. Cautions and dialogue around the city. Around in this state and around this country are bold is the make sure that Pittsburgh is a place where immigrants can call that their sanctuary or refuge if they wanted. This bigotry will not defeat us. Love will conquer all. Some scenes from Pittsburgh area overnight there's been a dramatic rise in anti Semitic. Incidents over the last year.

