1 dead, 49 sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: CDC

Most of the cases have been in Colorado, which has 27 reported cases, and Nebraska, which has nine reported cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

October 22, 2024

