1 dead after vaping distributor facility explodes

Butane containers caught fire Monday night at a vaping distributing company outside Detroit, causing an explosion that killed a 19-year-old a quarter mile away, police said.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live