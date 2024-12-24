1 dead, several injured after boat explosion in Florida

Explosion at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. After the blast, divers searched for a man who was initially unaccounted for; later found deceased.

December 24, 2024

