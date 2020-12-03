11-year bull market ends as Dow falls steeply again

More
The Dow was down nearly 6% -- a loss of 20% from the record-high four weeks ago -- with the financial impact of coronavirus hitting almost every U.S. industry.
1:03 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year bull market ends as Dow falls steeply again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"The Dow was down nearly 6% -- a loss of 20% from the record-high four weeks ago -- with the financial impact of coronavirus hitting almost every U.S. industry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69543749","title":"11-year bull market ends as Dow falls steeply again","url":"/WNT/video/11-year-bull-market-ends-dow-falls-steeply-69543749"}