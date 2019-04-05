Transcript for 143 people rescued from plane that slid into a nearby river

We begin with the packed plane ending up in the water skidding right off the end of a Florida runway. The military charter returning to the U.S. Naval air station in Jacksonville from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. 143 passengers and crew on board, escaping on that wing of the Boeing 737 in the dark of nearly two dozen taken to hospitals. The Miami air international flight 293 ending up in shallow waters. The flight data recorder just recovered, and late word coming in on what may have happened to the pets on board. ABC's Victor Oquendo starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, investigators working along this river, just inches from a Jacksonville runway trying to determine what caused this plane's near tragedy. The Boeing 737 with 143 people on board overran the landing strip and slid into the water. Rescuers racing to the scene at the naval air station, finding some passengers waiting on the wings. Incredibly, everyone survived. It's a miracle. We could be talking about a different story this evening. Reporter: The plane, chartered by the department of defense, was carrying military and civilians from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to the naval air station in Jacksonville. 22 people taken to the hospital, including one child. Thankfully, no one suffered serious injuries. The Navy sharing these images of passengers huddled together inside a hangar. A strong storm rolling through the area as they tried landing just before 10:00 P.M. It had a split in it, and when the plane hit the water, and it displaced that water, it came over the top. So that was, you know, less than 24 hours ago. So it's still pretty -- pretty right here. Reporter: Late today we learned that the animals were on board may not have survived. Tonight, that plane still in the water, as an NTSB "Go team" starts their investigation, already retrieving the flight data recorder. That flight data recorder is on its way to the NTSB laboratory in Washington, D.C., and it was undamaged. We expect to get a very full report on that shortly. And Victor Oquendo joins us live from a boat near the scene of that accident. We can see the plane right there behind you. Now Victor, it's going to take time to remove that plane from the river, and as you mentioned, investigators are fearful that the animals on board may have died? Reporter: Investigators have set up a perimeter around that plane. They will be looking closely at weather as they try to determine a possible cause.

