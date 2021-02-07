Nearly 200 people become naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field

More
People from nearly 45 countries became naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. President Joe Biden also hosted a naturalization ceremony at the White House.
0:21 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly 200 people become naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"People from nearly 45 countries became naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. President Joe Biden also hosted a naturalization ceremony at the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78641763","title":"Nearly 200 people become naturalized citizens at Chicago’s Wrigley Field","url":"/WNT/video/200-people-naturalized-citizens-chicagos-wrigley-field-78641763"}