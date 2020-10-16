Transcript for 32 college football games affected this season by COVID-19

Tonight the impact of Covert on football this country growing the New England Patriots practice today was canceled after a player tested positive so far there still expect to play on Sunday. In college football six games this week and have been postponed or canceled 32 games have been affected this season. After testing positive earlier this week Alabama head coach Nick Saban hopes to be back on the sidelines tomorrow night. Save it needs three straight days of negative test to return the university says it tested negative. On Thursday will be tracked that.

