From Italy tonight, the most staggering toll yet. 475 deaths in just the last 24 and again, this happened in a country with a severe lockdown. With more doctors and beds per person than the U.S. And tonight, Italians recording messages to send out to the world. Their warning. Here's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, Italy staggering as the virus rages. 475 more deaths in 24 hours, the most in a single day. The death toll approaching China's. But Italy with just a fraction of the population. New video inside an icu unit in the hardest-hit part of Italy shows doctors fighting a relentless battle, working endless hours. One physician confiding there are so many patients, there is no time for tears. A governor warning that soon they will not be able to help new victims of the virus amid an acute shortage of equipment. The rates of infection are being watched closely by the white house's coronavirus task force. We're very interested in the curves in Italy because of their different approach. And we're following every single country's curves. Reporter: Italy's different approach is a tougher nationwide crackdown on public life than in the U.S. 8,000 people cited in just one day for breaking the rules, and violations can result in jail time. And a warning for the united States. Italian filmmakers spreading the message of act now through an emotional video that shows quarantined Italians sharing what they would have told themselves to prepare ten days ago. Stay at home. Reporter: In London, there are reports of a so-called shielding plan for the city that would lock it down and contain it from the rest of the country. David, the government has not confirmed the plans, but it seems like all options are on the table. David? Maggie, thank you.

