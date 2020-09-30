Transcript for At least 80 homes burned, 12 wineries damaged in California wildfires

We turn next here to the wildfire emergency in northern California. A fourth person has now been killed, 30 lives lost so far this fire season. We're also learning tonight about two firefighters battling the glass fire, setting up their fireproof shelters just to survive being overrun by the flames. Crews racing to get the upper hand before dangerous wind conditions return. So many homes already destroyed. Entire neighborhoods have been burned to the ground. ABC's kayna Whitworth in Santa Rosa, California, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, firefighters racing to gain the upper hand on the glass fire, north of San Francisco, setting backfires to control the flames' spread. This as we learn that two firefighters on the front lines had to deploy their fire shelters Sunday night. Officials saying they escaped unharmed. At least 80 homes have burned and the area's economic lifeblood is threatened. At least 12 wineries were damaged. And here at one of the most iconic spots in all of napa valley, you can see their entire warehouse was destroyed. They lost at least 120,000 bottles. Residents now returning to decimated communities. Hard to see our neighborhood, the school I went to grade school at, be gone, but the positive is that we're all here. Reporter: Sadly, north of here in Shasta county, at the Zogg fire, the death toll is rising. My condolences go out to a fourth death that we've had as a result of this. This was an individual who was evacuated with significant burns on the day of the origin of this fire. Reporter: And areas that were badly damaged like this, you see this entire row of homes here completely destroyed, they're not out of the clear yet. Red flag warnings return tomorrow and remain in effect until Friday. David? All right, kayna Whitworth, who remains on the scene for us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.