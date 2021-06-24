Actor Harrison Ford injured while filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The 78-year-old hurt his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene, but production will continue while he recovers. The movie is set to come out in July 2022.
0:13 | 06/24/21

