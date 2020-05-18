Transcript for Al Qaeda behind deadly attack on military installation: US

function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the state department." Martha, thank you. Meantime, we're learning about the deadly attack on the base in Florida last December. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Today, the nation's top two law enforcement officials claiming Al Qaeda was behind last December's deadly attack on a military installation in Pensacola, killing three U.S. Service members and wounding eight others. They say Mohammed Saeed al-shamrani, a member of the Saudi royal air force, was conferring with Al Qaeda up until the night before the attack. He wasn't just coordinating with them about planning and tactics, he was helping the organization make the most it could out of his murders. Reporter: ISIS may have dominated headlines recently, but authorities say the case is a chilling reminder of how Al Qaeda remains lethal 19 years after 9/11. Al-Qaeda's offshoots, including aqap, remain intent on attacking us wherever they can. Reporter: Barr and WRAY offered blistering criticism of apple, who they claim refused to help unlock the shooter's phones. It took FBI computer experts four months to open them. We received effectively no help from apple. Reporter: David, strong pushback from apple, claiming it did help the FBI. Saying the claims are just an excuse to weaken iPhone encryption.

