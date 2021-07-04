Alleged hazing death at Bowling Green State University ruled ‘accidental’

More
The autopsy showed that 20-year-old Stone Foltz died from “fatal intoxication” last month. Authorities said fraternity members encouraged pledges to drink entire bottles of alcohol.
0:18 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged hazing death at Bowling Green State University ruled ‘accidental’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The autopsy showed that 20-year-old Stone Foltz died from “fatal intoxication” last month. Authorities said fraternity members encouraged pledges to drink entire bottles of alcohol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76933797","title":"Alleged hazing death at Bowling Green State University ruled ‘accidental’","url":"/WNT/video/alleged-hazing-death-bowling-green-state-university-ruled-76933797"}