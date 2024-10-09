More alleged victims of Sean 'Diddy' Combs coming forward: Attorney

The attorney said he's been collecting claims from scores of women and men who alleged they were invited into the musician's world, drugged and sexually assaulted. Combs has denied allegations.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live