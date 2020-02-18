America Strong: Little girl defies the odds and takes her first steps

Lennyn Lyons was born 10 weeks premature, and after long stays in three different hospitals, four operations in 17 months, hydrocephalus treatment and lots of love, she takes her first steps walking.
1:29 | 02/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for America Strong: Little girl defies the odds and takes her first steps

