America Strong: A star young reporter living his dream at Super Bowl LVIII

Eleven-year-old Jeremiah Fennell's stealing the show during Super Bowl week after being selected by the NFL Network as their "youth sportscaster" for 2024's Super Bowl LVIII.

February 10, 2024

