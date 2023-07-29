American nurse and her child reportedly kidnapped in Haiti

As gangs terrorize civilians in Haiti, the U.S. State Department issued a "do not travel" advisory and ordered all non-emergency government workers to leave.

July 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live