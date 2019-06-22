Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic

U.S. State Department Officials confirmed Mark Hurlbut of Arizona is the 10th American to die while visiting resorts on the island over the last year.
Transcript for Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic

