24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Americans across the country help storm survivors

In Ocean Springs, Mississippi, residents served free home-cooked meals at the Gulf Hills Hotel for evacuees. In Delaware, the Brandywine Valley SPCA helped airlift more than 300 stranded pets.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live