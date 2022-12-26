Americans nationwide stranded at airports due to winter storms

Airports across the country are scrambling to find crews and planes to recover after an air-travel meltdown due to the winter storms that occurred during the holiday weekend.

December 26, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live